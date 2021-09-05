Watch
Vala’s Pumpkin Patch co-founder Jan Vala dies following heart attack

Posted at 10:32 AM, Sep 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-05 11:32:40-04

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Saturday, Vala’s Pumpkin Patch shared sad news. Co-founder Jan Vala passed on Friday following a heart attack earlier in the week.

Vala’s said:

"We’re sad to share that Jan Vala, co-founder of Vala’s Pumpkin Patch, passed away peacefully Friday evening after having a heart attack last week. Jan was the heart of our family; the very best daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. She was unfailingly kind and so well-loved by everyone who knew her. For all who had a connection with Jan, please join us in saying goodbye this week."

Vala's shared the news in a social media post:

We met up with Jan last year to talk about changes at the pumpkin patch during the pandemic:

Vala's Pumpkin Patch Makes Changes Amid Pandemic

