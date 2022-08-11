Valley city council says developer can move forward on proposed RV park location amid controversy

VALLEY, Neb. (KMTV) — It’s a piece of land just outside the Sokol campgrounds that’s become the talk of the town in Valley.

Valley mayor Cindy Grove said the land is privately owned by a developer who wants to turn it into an RV park, a move that’s drawing controversy.

“It’s obviously a big project,” Grove said. “There’s a lot of emotions and kind of a sensitive topic.”

Valley city council members decided whether or not the developer should move forward on plans to convert the land at their last council meeting. Their vote was split 2 to 2 with Grove ultimately deciding the developer can move forward.

“We obviously recognize there’s many things that are still outstanding and need to be addressed,” Grove said. “We felt like we at least owed it to the developer to give him the option to go try and find those things.”

Grove also said the area is in a floodway, a concern shared with those who live near where the park could go. Rick Fancuillo’s property borders the land and said his biggest concerns are safety and traffic.

“Your gonna have 240 campers that will need to be evacuated in case of a flood,” Fancuillo said. “We have people who live in Sokol camp who rely on one road to get out in these emergencies, I really think that it’s an issue for the people who live here.”

Grove said her vote only allows for the developer to address these challenges, but Fancuillo who voiced his concerns to the city said the decision made him feel as though he’s not being heard.

“For me, it fell on deaf ears,” Fancuillo said.

