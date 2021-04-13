Valley middle school/HS bond ballots being mailed on Monday

VALLEY, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Election Commission said ballots for a West Community School District bond will begin being mailed on Monday.

If approved, the bond would provide funds not to exceed $16.8 million to help with additions to the existing middle and high schools in Valley, Nebraska.

The ballot language reads:

“Shall Douglas County School District 0015 (Douglas County West Community Schools) in the State of Nebraska issue its bonds in a total principal amount not to exceed Sixteen Million Eight Hundred Thousand Dollars ($16,800,000) to provide funds to (i) construct additions to the District’s existing middle school/high school facilities in Valley, Nebraska, including a middle school addition, a fine arts classroom addition, an auditorium, and restrooms/concessions for the softball field complex, (ii) renovate portions of the existing middle school/high school facilities, including the middle school, weight room, wrestling/cardio room, and high school locker rooms, and (iii) acquire and install the necessary furniture, equipment, apparatus and site improvements for such additions and facilities (collectively, the “Project”); said bonds to be issued from time to time, to be sold at such prices, to bear interest at such rates, to become due at such times, and to have such other terms and provisions, all as may be fixed and determined by the Board of Education of the District; and



“Shall the District cause to be levied and collected annually a special levy of taxes against all the taxable property in the District sufficient in rate and amount to pay the principal of, the premium, if any, and the interest on said bonds as the same become due?”

The options on the ballot are “FOR said bonds and tax” and “AGAINST said bonds and tax.”

The district said all voting on the bonds will be done exclusively through mail or by drop box. Ballots can also be dropped off at the Douglas County Election Commission. Ballots “must be returned to the Douglas County Election Commission or an official ballot drop box no later than Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.”

Those boxes are located at:

City/County Building: 1819 Farnam Street

South Omaha Library: 2808 Q Street

Charles B. Washington Branch Library: 2868 Ames Avenue

Clarkson College Parking Lot 8: 42nd and Farnam Streets

Goodwill: 4805 N 72nd Street

Ralston Police Department: 7400 Main Street, Ralston

Asian Market: 321 N 76th Street

Milton R. Abrahams Branch Library: 5111 N 90th Street

Douglas County Election Commission: 12220 W Center Road

Douglas County Engineer’s Office: 15505 W Maple Road

Millard Public Schools Foundation: 5225 S 159th Avenue

Spring Ridge Shopping Center: 178th and Pacific Streets

Bess Johnson Elkhorn Branch Library: 2100 Reading Plaza, Elkhorn

Voters must sign the back of the ballots in order for them to be counted. Drop boxes are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. There is no postage is needed on ballots placed in a drop box.

The Douglas County Election Commission is located at 12220 W Center Road at the northwest corner of 120th St. and W Center Rd in Bel Air Plaza, just northwest of Nobbies Parties.

If you have questions, you can contact the Douglas County Election Commission at (402) 444-VOTE (8683) or visit www.votedouglascounty.com.

