Valley’s 3M plant announces $58 million expansion

VALLEY, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — A $58 million expansion project creating about 50 new jobs is planned at the 3M facility in Valley, Nebraska.

The 80,000-square-foot addition aims to grow production of 3M’s respiratory and hearing protection products, according to a news release from the company.

“Our colleagues at 3M’s Valley plant have played an important role providing critical supplies to frontline workers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Matt Huset, plant director at the Valley site.

The additional investment in jobs, equipment and a warehouse is expected to help meet customer demand for the personal safety products. The company is working with the State of Nebraska to tap tax incentives available through ImagiNE Nebraska, the state program aimed at encouraging economic growth.

3M acquired the Valley site west of Omaha in 1979, which currently employs about 560 people.

Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.