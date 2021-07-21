Valmont Industries holds hiring event on Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A local company with a global outreach was hoping to fill dozens of positions at a hiring event on Tuesday.

Valmont Industries is known for manufacturing irrigation equipment, but they also specialize in other areas including infrastructure and coating services.

They were looking to fill more than 60 positions in areas like welding, engineering, and IT. The openings are a mix of new positions and existing ones.

There are some incentives for those hired in the month of July. New employees can earn up to $1,000 if they stay on with the company for six months.

