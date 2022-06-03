Van, truck ends up on Omaha lawn after crash

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A crash early in the evening on Thursday in Omaha required one person to be transported to the hospital and a van on its side on the front lawn of a residence.

Omaha Police Department Officer Nick Muller told 3 News Now that a suspect fled from a personal injury accident that occurred at 5:24 p.m. near 69th Ave. and Hamilton. The suspect was located a few blocks away and had to be transported to Nebraska Medicine in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Two people who were in another vehicle, a Two Men and a Truck moving van, were treated for injuries at the scene. The van ended up on its side on a front lawn, along with a white truck that was allegedly driven by the suspect that fled the scene. The airbags had been deployed and could be seen through the windshield.

