Vehicle collides with North Omaha house, both catch fire Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A one-alarm fire was declared on Sunday in a North Omaha neighborhood after a vehicle struck a house and both caught fire.

A representative with the Omaha Police Department was not available to media at the scene. However, witnesses said they observed a vehicle lose control in what appeared to be a single-vehicle collision. The four-door sedan came to rest on its side after careening into a home at the corner of N. 42nd and Spencer Streets.

The vehicle caught fire and the flames spread to the home, prompting a call for expedited units to respond to the scene.

It is not known whether there were any injuries, however, it appears no one was inside the home at the time of the collision.

