Vehicle collides with North Omaha house, both catch fire Sunday

Omaha Police Cruiser with wrecked car at house in background
Ron Johnson / KMTV 3 News Now
An Omaha Police Department Cruiser blocks the scene of a burned vehicle at rest in the yard of a home at 42nd and Spencer Streets in North Omaha on Sunday, July 24, 2022.
A burned vehicle is seen at rest in a yard after it collided with a house
Posted at 9:38 PM, Jul 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-24 22:38:10-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A one-alarm fire was declared on Sunday in a North Omaha neighborhood after a vehicle struck a house and both caught fire.

A representative with the Omaha Police Department was not available to media at the scene. However, witnesses said they observed a vehicle lose control in what appeared to be a single-vehicle collision. The four-door sedan came to rest on its side after careening into a home at the corner of N. 42nd and Spencer Streets.

The vehicle caught fire and the flames spread to the home, prompting a call for expedited units to respond to the scene.

It is not known whether there were any injuries, however, it appears no one was inside the home at the time of the collision.

3 News Now will provide updates when more information becomes available.

