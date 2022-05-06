Vehicle crash at 24th and Pratt on Friday injures 3; truck driver cited

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a news release from the Omaha Police Department:

On Friday, at 10:31 a.m. "patrol officers were dispatched to a personal injury crash at 24th and Pratt. The investigation revealed that a westbound 2010 Freightliner failed to yield as it entered the intersection of 24th St and Pratt.

The Freightliner was then struck by a southbound Dodge sedan. Three occupants of the Dodge were entrapped in the wreckage and Omaha Fire Medics would then transport all of them to UNMC with serious injuries."

The Freightliner driver was identified by OPD as Jesse Uhlmann, 28, of Carter Lake, Iowa. Police say "he was cited for DUI-Drugs, DUS, Failure to Yield- Stop Sign and poss. drug paraphernalia. "

The driver of the Dodge was Ryan Pope, 42, of Omaha. Pope and two other occupants are in stable medical condition at Nebraska Medicine.

