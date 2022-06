OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), a vehicle fire at I-680 SB at Pacific St caused traffic delays Tuesday morning. KMTV staff observed a trailer hauling garbage on fire during morning rush hour.

See more from NDOT's Twitter below.

The Dodge EB ramp to I-680 SB has reopened. — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) June 21, 2022

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.