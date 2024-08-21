'Very energetic': Nebraska delegates feel energy of Harris-Walz campaign at DNC

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Harris-Walz campaign told KMTV they are energized. Reporter Molly Hudson sat down with the campaign and two Nebraska delegates as the DNC continues in Chicago.



Nebraska DNC delegates share their experience at the convention.

Making comparisons to previous conventions, including the energy and unity.

Mitch Landrieu, co-chair of the Harris-Walz campaign said there is still a chance Vice President Kamala Harris makes a stop in Omaha.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"From the moment you walked in you knew something special was happening," said Sharlette Schwenninger.

Nebraska has 34 delegates in Chicago, representing the Democratic Party from several different parts of the state.

Jo-el Chiles of Washington County and Sharlette Schwenninger of Gosper County are second and third time delegates respectively.

"It was very very energetic, like very, like my hair on my arms, stood up," Chiles said.

"It builds each night and you wonder, each night when you leave, how they can top it, but they will," Schwenninger said.

It's Chiles' first time at an in-person convention.

"It was something I watched on TV and I'd seen on TV and I always wanted to do, you know, just being around a whole bunch of like-minded people," Chiles said.

And Schwenninger says after a convention from her couch in 2020, it was special to be able to honor President Joe Biden in person.

"It was very moving and it's obviously making me cry now," Schwenninger said.

I spoke with Mitch Landrieu, co-chair of the Harris-Walz campaign about the campaign's vision and momentum.

"You can see for the first time in many many years the Democratic Party is unified, lots of different view points but everybody is really coming together for the soul purpose of defending our democracy," Landrieu said.

"Can Omahan's expect Harris to come to Omaha at any point, if so, when and what might that look like?" reporter Molly Hudson asked.

"I don't know the answer to that question, it would surprise me if not, I mean they have been storming both of them all of the battle ground states and they are on the second round, so you know I'm assuming that that is going to happen but I can't guarantee that right now," Landrieu said.

As the DNC continues, delegate Sharlette Schwenninger feels there is good news in this team.

"Harris and Walz will be a president and vice president that will do things for Nebraska," Schwenninger said.