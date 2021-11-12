Veteran uses military lessons in entrepreneurship

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A local veteran says his time in the military taught him life lessons he’s now using as an entrepreneur.

Discipline, perseverance and teamwork. These are lessons Shane Taylor has carried with him from his military service and is now passing down to students at Premier Martial Arts.

“There are keys that I draw from that experience that I use today, every day," Taylor said.

Taylor joined the Air Force right out of high school. The values he found in those formative years had a huge impact on who he is today.

“You carry that, all those lessons, with you throughout every experience you have in life," Taylor said.

After four years of service, including working intelligence at USSTRATCOM, he settled down in the Omaha area.

Now two decades later, he’s taking the leap into entrepreneurship. He worked with a service called FranNet to find a franchise that he could take pride in being part of, ultimately landing on Premier Martial Arts.

“As I went through that process of learning each of the founders and their principals, their values really aligned with what I was looking for," Taylor said.

Now Taylor has the chance to pass down what he’s learned every day.

“Though we’re teaching martial arts, there’s a section in our class where we’re actually teaching life skills like teamwork and self-discipline, anger management," Taylor said.

Taylor says he’s hoping to hire some more instructors and would love to give that opportunity to fellow veterans.

