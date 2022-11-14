Veterans share stories with Papillion La Vista students for class project

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Each one of us has our own story unique story and for veterans, that story is often filled with tales of service and sacrifice.

They are important stories to hear but ones that aren't often shared outside of friends and family.

"Well since they have done so much for our country it is the best I can do," said Elliana Sedlacek, a 5th grader at Patriot Elementary.

Sedlacek and the other 5th graders at Patriot Elementary have spent the last couple of weeks sitting down with vets from across the metro so they can learn more about them and share their stories for a Veterans Day project.

For many of the students, it is their first chance to learn more about life in the service but for a few of the 5th graders in Ms. Hasch's class, the themes of the project hit much closer to home.

"He worked in the Air Force for about 20 years and he is retired now," said Ayden Evans, another 5th grader at Patriot Elementary.

Ayden's father, retired Lt. Colonel Tyler Evans, was one of the veterans sharing his story with the 5th-grade class.

Lt. Colonel Evans retired not long after Ayden was born so Ayden didn't get to see much of his career firsthand.

"He served for his country and he would put himself on the line for his country," said Ayden.

The project though gave Lt. Colonel Evans an opportunity to fill his son in on some of the details.

"To be able to share some of my stories and the different awards and experiences I got, it was pretty special to relay those to him," said Lt. Colonel Evans.

Veterans of all walks of life and different branches of service shared their stories with the students and the class even heard from one of our allies who fights alongside our veterans, just under a different flag.

"I am the Australian Liaison Officer at US Strategic Command, I am here to represent the Australian Defence Force with Admiral Richards," said Group Captain Daniel Howarth with the Australian Defence Force.

Howarth said that the stories of soldiers from the US and Australia aren't too different from one another.

There is no Veterans Day in Australia, but that doesn't mean there aren't days to commemorate those who serve, notably Anzac Day and Remembrance Day.

But Howarth said there is something special about the recognition we give to veterans here in the states.

"It's a difficult question for me because I think the U.S does it so much better than Australia. I think a simple thank you is all most people want," said Howarth.

With their interviews completed, the students will start crafting the stories of the veterans which will be shared at a special Veterans Day assembly.

While the stories from the vets were different the lesson behind the project was the same for every student.

"Honor the people who have served or are serving right now and also the people who have died serving," said Ayden.

