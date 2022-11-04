Veterans Shine On held Thursday to honor those who served their country

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Gathered under the flying flags of Memorial Park near the World War Two Collonade, a crowd came together Thursday to recognize those who dedicate their lives to our country through military service.

"They should be thanked for their service and recognized every single day," said Mary Kay Bothwell.

The event is known as Veterans Shine On.

Bothwell was one of a number of speakers on hand for Thursday's ceremony who praised the veterans in attendance for their service.

Bothwell is a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Part of DAR's focus is to promote education and patriotism and there's not a much better backdrop for that mission than the Veteran's Shine On ceremony.

"There was over 1.2 million battlefield fatalities since that time through today. We need to be aware of the sacrifice of those that did not come home, and those that did come home," said Bothwell.

The event featured a number of speakers including Mayor Jean Stothert, City Council President Pete Festersen and Congressman Don Bacon.

The pinnacle of the event was a special lighting ceremony that bathed the Collonade and surrounding trees in shades of red white and blue, honoring the flag that our veterans have valiantly defended since the American Revolution.

"The red white and blue, that's the color of our flag, the American flag. What more fitting colors to respect our flag, our colors red white and blue America stands for their flag," said Bothwell.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.