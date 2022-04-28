Watch
Victim named in fatal crash at 30th and Ames in Omaha on Thursday

Wade Lux / KMTV 3 News Now
An Omaha Fire and Rescue ambulance is seen on April 19, 2022 during Omaha Fire Department's unveiling of six new medic units at Central Station in Omaha, Neb.
Posted at 3:44 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 16:44:02-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a news release from the Omaha Police Department, on Thursday at 10:57 a.m. OPD officers were called to 30th and Ames Street for a personal injury crash.

"The investigation found that a westbound Chevy Impala ran into the back of a stopped Metro bus on Ames," said OPD.

The driver was Shane Houston, 42, of Omaha. Police say he was "transported by OFD, CPR in progress, to UNMC where he was pronounced dead."

OPD also says there were two passengers and two Metro Area Transit employees on the bus, but none of those individuals were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

