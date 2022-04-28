Victim named in fatal crash at 30th and Ames in Omaha on Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a news release from the Omaha Police Department, on Thursday at 10:57 a.m. OPD officers were called to 30th and Ames Street for a personal injury crash.

"The investigation found that a westbound Chevy Impala ran into the back of a stopped Metro bus on Ames," said OPD.

The driver was Shane Houston, 42, of Omaha. Police say he was "transported by OFD, CPR in progress, to UNMC where he was pronounced dead."

OPD also says there were two passengers and two Metro Area Transit employees on the bus, but none of those individuals were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

