Victims identified in crash at I-80 & 60th Street leaves one dead and three injured

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A crash on I-80 & 60th Street killed one man and sent three others to the hospital.

Investigators found that a white Hyundai Elantra that was stopped on the north shoulder of I-80 westbound was struck in the rear of the vehicle by a black Nissan Maxima causing the Hyundai to overturn.

The Nissan then veered across the westbound lanes striking a black Jeep Cherokee. The Nissan and Jeep stopped on the south shoulder.

The Hyundai driver, 76-year-old Timothy G. Flaherty, was pronounced dead on the scene according to police.

The Nissan driver was identified as 21-year-old Joaquin Dimayuga-Alvarado. He was taken to Bergan Mercy along with a 16-year-old female passenger Jamie Dominguez.

Felony charges are pending for Dimayuga-Alvarado according to a press release.

The Jeep driver was identified as 26-year-old Quinten Washington who sustained no injuries. The passenger, 25-year-old Marketa Kennedy was sent to Bergen Mercy with non-critical injuries.

Speed and alcohol are being investigated as factors for this crash.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.