Victims of $55 million fraud urged to contact federal officials after Florida man pleads guilty

A Florida man pleaded guilty Friday for his part in an investment fraud scheme that defrauded more than 10,000 victims nationwide of over $55 million.

Some of those victims may be from Nebraska, and federal officials are asking potential victims to contact them.

Michael Glaspie, 72, of Palm City, Florida, faces up to 20 years in prison after marketing a fraudulent investment opportunity under the names “CoinDeal” or “Coin Deal.”

Also involved in the scheme was Neil Suresh Chandran of Las Vegas, who was indicted by a federal grand jury in Nebraska in June for three counts of wire fraud and two counts of engaging in criminal monetary transactions.

All potential victims of the fraud are encouraged to visit the webpage https://www.justice.gov/criminal-vns/united-states-v-chandran to obtain more information about their rights.

The FBI office in Omaha was among a handful of FBI offices that participated in the investigation.

