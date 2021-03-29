Video auditions deciding College World Series anthem singers

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Local organizers of the College World Series are opening its talent search for national anthem singers to everyone in the country.

Soloists, duos and groups can submit videos for consideration. Fourteen will be chosen, with the top 12 shown on the video boards at TD Ameritrade Park through the first 12 games.

The additional videos will be used if there are 13th and 14th games.

Submissions can be a cappella or with accompaniment or audio engineering tools.

Applications can be found online at www.cwsomaha.com. Deadline is 11:59 p.m. April 18.

The CWS is scheduled for June 19-29 or 30.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.