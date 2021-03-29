Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Video auditions deciding College World Series anthem singers

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Peter Aiken
Local organizers of the College World Series are opening its talent search for national anthem singers to everyone in the country.
College World Series ticket information
Posted at 2:03 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 15:03:29-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Local organizers of the College World Series are opening its talent search for national anthem singers to everyone in the country.

Soloists, duos and groups can submit videos for consideration. Fourteen will be chosen, with the top 12 shown on the video boards at TD Ameritrade Park through the first 12 games.

The additional videos will be used if there are 13th and 14th games.

Submissions can be a cappella or with accompaniment or audio engineering tools.

Applications can be found online at www.cwsomaha.com. Deadline is 11:59 p.m. April 18.

The CWS is scheduled for June 19-29 or 30.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018