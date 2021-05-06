VIDEO: Emotional reunions, vaccine a sigh of relief after a year of isolation

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The pandemic has created many barriers for families across the country.

Whether that be a physical barrier or emotional barrier, we all have been impacted in one form or another.

That all changed with the vaccine roll-out as families were finally able to reunite after a year apart.

Ahead of Mother's Day, we want to hear from you! Share with us the stories when you finally were able to see your parents, grandparents, sibling or even close friend on our Facebook page or at news@3newsnow.com.

Our 3 New Now morning team shared the moment when their loved ones were able to hold each other again.

