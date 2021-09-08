Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Video in Lincoln grocery store shows woman intentionally coughing on others

items.[0].image.alt
RoBeastRo
CoughingLady.PNG
Posted at 9:29 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 22:46:32-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — A Twitter user, who goes by the handle RoBeastRo, shared a video of a woman in a Lincoln grocery store that is angering a lot of Nebraskans.

There is a mask mandate in Lincoln, but this grocery store patron appears to make a show of not wearing a mask by coughing on a mother and daughter.

Watch below:

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018