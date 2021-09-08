Video in Lincoln grocery store shows woman intentionally coughing on others

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — A Twitter user, who goes by the handle RoBeastRo, shared a video of a woman in a Lincoln grocery store that is angering a lot of Nebraskans.

There is a mask mandate in Lincoln, but this grocery store patron appears to make a show of not wearing a mask by coughing on a mother and daughter.

Watch below:

Here is the whole rundown from my daughters mom. They didn’t seem to do anything about the situation other than try to “break it up” pic.twitter.com/7o9kEvUF87 — RoBeastRo (@RoBeastRo) September 7, 2021

