Video in Lincoln grocery store shows woman intentionally coughing on others

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — A Twitter user, who goes by the handle RoBeastRo, shared a video of a woman in a Lincoln grocery store that is angering a lot of Nebraskans.
There is a mask mandate in Lincoln, but this grocery store patron appears to make a show of not wearing a mask by coughing on a mother and daughter.
Watch below:
My daughter had to experience this in #lincoln #nebraska she followed them around and was #spitting on them. #karen #covid #mask #maskup #craycray #delta #spit. pic.twitter.com/8MhpBVWrSx— RoBeastRo (@RoBeastRo) September 4, 2021
More video of crazy #karen following my daughter and her mom coughing at them. Lancaster county has a mask mandate right now. #covid #cough #lincoln #Nebraska #wtf #lnk #antimasker pic.twitter.com/Pj3lWkCfEI— RoBeastRo (@RoBeastRo) September 5, 2021
Here is the whole rundown from my daughters mom. They didn’t seem to do anything about the situation other than try to “break it up” pic.twitter.com/7o9kEvUF87— RoBeastRo (@RoBeastRo) September 7, 2021
