Vigil held through winter storm showing support for survivors of sex trafficking, prostitution and addiction

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — While most folks were stocking up on supplies and getting cozy to ride out last week’s winter storm one group stepped out into the cold.

“The whole point was to say, on the longest night, in the worst elements possible, the darkness, the cold and the wind, the elements we battled last week. Survivors go through that every single night,” said Teresa Houser.

On Wednesday, both this week and last week, members of Magdalene have been holding a vigil to raise awareness about the struggles that survivors of sex trafficking, prostitution and addiction face.

Founded in 2016, Magdalene is a survivor-led program that helps those survivors like Audrey Durand get back on their feet through a community of support as well as housing and job opportunities.

“I have my voice back. I got my kids back in my life. I have made amends with a lot of people. I graduate in March and it's a blessing,” said Durand, a survivor who has been involved with Magdalene since July 2021.

The event was hosted at Viola Magdalene Blooms, where survivors are offered jobs creating “handmade healing items” like candles and flower arrangements to help them through the long journey of recovery.

Even in the blowing snow and sub-zero temperatures, the group stood in support of survivors. Their candles represent a beacon of hope for those still recovering from their trauma.

“It helps them to know they aren’t alone. It develops a community, it develops a safe space. It develops just for them to say, hey she is doing it I can do it too,” said Mary Sivels, a Peer support specialist with Magdalene.

So far this year Magdalene has helped almost 140 survivors find a light in what is often the darkest time in their life.

While their vigil will end early Thursday morning their message will persist, that every survivor deserves a chance at a new beginning.

“We all deserve to have a little bit of hope in our life. No matter where we come from and no matter what our stories are we deserve that, as a human being,” said Durand.

If you would like to support Magdalene in its mission you can find more information about how to volunteer or donate by heading to its website.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.