Village Pointe vandals target pumpkin tree display

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For over ten years, the Village Pointe property team has been putting up the shopping district’s pumpkin tree for the community to enjoy. According to a release provided by Village Pointe, vandals targeted the display on Sunday night when they “smashed and ruined” more than 100 pumpkins from it.

Anyone who might have information about the vandals is asked to call the Village Pointe customer service office at 402-505-9773.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.