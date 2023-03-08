Vince Emmanual, fixture of Omaha's Little Italy, dies at 80

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A fixture in Omaha’s Little Italy and beyond has passed away.

Vince Emmanual was a longtime, and second-generation, member of the Santa Lucia band. His signature style on drums really grabbed attention.

We sat down with Vince last summer when he described that feeling.

“Because I'm getting old, and the music just kind of morphs me into some crazy guy, and I just start playing and throw my hands in the air and I can't stop until the music stops,” said Vince last July.

Vince worked with local college students to help preserve the music that came to Omaha from Italy. He was 80 years old.

