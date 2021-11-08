Vintage Market Days takes place in Elkhorn

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — At Chance Ridge Event Center, vintage enthusiasts got the opportunity to browse through all kinds of treasures.

Vintage Market Days happens twice a year, in the spring and fall. It features clothing boutiques, home decor, furniture and jewelry. Vendors get the chance to showcase inspiration from "something old."

"I love that we feature the old-timey things. It brings it back to what people have always loved, and you can decorate it up and or you can keep the vintage as rustic, there's just so many different ways to bring vintage out and so I think that's the importance of it," Manager Brandee Davis said.

The next event runs from April 8th to the 10th.

