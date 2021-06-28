Vintage toy buying show kicks off Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A vintage toy buying show kicked off in Omaha on Monday — and if you have any old toys or memorabilia collecting dust in your home, they could be worth some big bucks.

America's Toy Scout Joel Magee, the Disney expert on the TV show Pawn Stars, is hosting the event.

He’s offering on-the-spot cash payments for items from the 20th century and earlier.

“What we’re doing is you know, with the pandemic, everybody had time to kind of clean out their houses and closets and attics and all of a sudden, all these toy treasures are here. So we want everybody to bring them in, and what I do is I buy and fix them up and get them back out to collectors," said Magee.

A $100,000 Hot Wheels car is also on display at the event along with other vintage toys.

The show runs until Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's taking place at the Hampton Inn at 1401 S. 72nd St.

Parking and admission for the show are free.

Visit Magee's website here.

