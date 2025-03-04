Visit Nebraska selects stops for 2025 Nebraska Passport program

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you've been looking to explore the many destinations and local businesses across Nebraska, this could be the perfect opportunity.

The 2025 Nebraska Passport stops have officially been announced.

This year there are 70 stops featured from across the state. They are organized into 10 themed tours.

You will have from May 1 to September 30 to visit and collect the stamps.

There are 3 stops in Omaha, including the Capital District, Legends Comics and Coffee in Bensen, and The Next Chapter bookstore off 25th and Farnam.

For more information or to pre-order your passport go to Nebraskapassport.com.

