Visit Omaha introduces Omar the troll's little sister, Omai

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We’re learning more about Omaha's resident troll.

Omar sits under "The Bob," but what about his family? If you look hard enough you may be able to find his sister, Omai. Alyssa spoke to Visit Omaha today about how we can track her down.

OMAI’s stops currently include:

The Amazing Pizza Machine Boys Town The Durham Museum Fontenelle Forest Hot Shops Art Center Omaha Children's Museum Lauritzen Gardens Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium OMAR and Bob the Bridge Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum

