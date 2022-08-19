Watch Now
Visit Omaha introduces Omar the troll's little sister, Omai

Omar sits under "The Bob," but what about his family? If you look hard enough you may be able to find his sister, Omai.
Posted at 7:07 PM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 20:07:32-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We’re learning more about Omaha's resident troll.

Omar sits under "The Bob," but what about his family? If you look hard enough you may be able to find his sister, Omai. Alyssa spoke to Visit Omaha today about how we can track her down.

OMAI’s stops currently include:

  1. The Amazing Pizza Machine
  2. Boys Town
  3. The Durham Museum
  4. Fontenelle Forest
  5. Hot Shops Art Center
  6. Omaha Children's Museum
  7. Lauritzen Gardens
  8. Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium
  9. OMAR and Bob the Bridge
  10. Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum

