Visit Santa at Rockbrook Village; next weekend there will be free wine

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Small Business Saturday was recognized all over the city including Rockbrook Village, which celebrated a much-loved tradition.
At the annual "Visit Santa at Rockbrook Village," families got to visit with Santa, take a carriage ride and enjoy a holiday hunt around the village.
One of the organizers says it's a way of showing gratitude to loyal customers.
"It's our way to say 'thank you' back to all of our customers who support small businesses, but also a way for people to come out and meet these stores and get to know them," Rockbrook Village's Diane Heyne said.
Next Saturday, there will be a wine walk from Noon to 3 p.m. where businesses will give complimentary wine.
