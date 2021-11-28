Watch
Visit Santa at Rockbrook Village; next weekend there will be free wine

Another way to celebrate Small Business Saturday
Small Business Saturday was recognized all over the city including Rockbrook Village, which celebrated a much-loved tradition.
Posted at 11:46 AM, Nov 28, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Small Business Saturday was recognized all over the city including Rockbrook Village, which celebrated a much-loved tradition.

At the annual "Visit Santa at Rockbrook Village," families got to visit with Santa, take a carriage ride and enjoy a holiday hunt around the village.

One of the organizers says it's a way of showing gratitude to loyal customers.

"It's our way to say 'thank you' back to all of our customers who support small businesses, but also a way for people to come out and meet these stores and get to know them," Rockbrook Village's Diane Heyne said.

Next Saturday, there will be a wine walk from Noon to 3 p.m. where businesses will give complimentary wine.

