Visiting all 939 cities in Iowa: two college students tour small-town America

SHELBY, Iowa (KMTV) — Seth Varner and Austin Schneider are two sophomores at the University of Nebraska Omaha with a massive passion for wanderlust. They call their venture: Visit939Iowa.

"We just want to prove, like, no matter where you go, no matter what small town you are from, there's never a reason to be bored because there's so many things to do in these small towns and big cities. There's infinite possibilities," Varner said.

The point of the adventure is to visit 939 incorporated cities in the Hawkeye State.

Avoca, Walnut and Shelby are just some of the stops they are making.

"You go to a big town like Omaha, people you talk to, they don't know you that well, once you go to a small town and meet someone, they'll remember you forever and you're part of that community for a long, long time," Schneider said.

Both are small-town natives who grew up in Wahoo, Neb. It is their upbringing that inspired their mission.

"It shows other people what there is to learn because otherwise, people will just forget about it if these small towns don't get their history shown to the rest of the world," Schneider said.

It's through their adventures that both Schneider and Varner want to debunk any myths about their home state.

"Nebraska is not just corn and football, there's way more to do than just that," Varner said.

Now, both are aiming to send the same message about Iowa.

There's a GoFundMe page to support their efforts.

