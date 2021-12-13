Visually impaired kids pair up with volunteers during annual Ruth Sokolof Christmas Shopping Party

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Hundreds of visually impaired children participated in a Christmas shopping party over the weekend.

The Nebraska Foundation for Visually Impaired Children sponsored the 59th Annual Ruth Sokolof Christmas Shopping Party. Each kid received 100 dollars in-store and mall cards to shop at Westroads Mall.

High school students served as volunteers and their shopping buddies.

"It's helpful because I can't really see some stuff, like numbers, how much stuff costs, or sometimes I get lost," shopper Jonattan said.

More than 200 high schoolers signed up to be buddy shoppers.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.