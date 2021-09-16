"Voices Amplified" kicks off with a Mexican Independence Day celebration at the Holland Center

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — September 16th is Mexican Independence Day, and Omaha is ready to celebrate!

The Holland Center for Performing Arts continues its series called "Voices Amplified," with a free kick-off event.

"Voices amplified this year is focused on Black and Latinx voices, so we encourage the community to participate. The events, most of them, are free. They can come and join us. Especially tonight, come to the Holland Center," said Joan Squires President of Omaha Performing Arts.

"We want to keep our Mexican heritage roots alive. With this new generation, some of us don't speak Spanish anymore and I feel it's really sad, and I think that our generation needs to push that so that it doesn't become something that we no longer speak here," said Alexis Arai, performer.

You can expect food, drinks, live music and entertainment. One of the dancers said not to worry about saving a seat, as you will be on your feet.

"We perform all types of different genres of different Latin music. Some of my originals that I wrote are like cumbias, bachata, salsa, cha cha cha. And we come with salsa dancers, so they teach you guys how to dance those moves before we actually perform, so you get to be a part of what we are actually doing," said Arai.

The community's opinions and voices have played a role in making events like this come to life.

"Coming up throughout the year, we are going to partner with different performers, like Los Cafeterias will be here in March. We've got performances lifting up the Black voices with women who have not been featured. We have performances and food events coming through," said Squires.

Masks are encouraged, but not required.

Click HERE to see a calendar of events at the Holland Center.