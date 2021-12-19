Volunteers at Creighton Prep brave the cold to give food to families in need

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Volunteers at Creighton Prep are bringing new meaning to the words "good Samaritans."

They braved this bitterly cold Saturday morning to deliver bags of food they prepared to Omaha families in need.

There was bread, canned food, and cereal in addition to turkeys and milk.

All eight Omaha area catholic schools are involved.

"One of the Jesuit values is committed to doing justice, this morning we actually had mass, and the Father talked about how it's important to recognize the needs of our community. On this cold Saturday morning, we're happy to provide a couple of meals for families during Christmas time." said Luke Muse, senior at Creighton Prep.

This year volunteers served 1,200 families.

