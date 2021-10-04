Volunteers being sought to help plant trees at American Heroes Park in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from Green Bellevue, it is currently seeking volunteers to help “beautify the riverfront” in the American Heroes Park area on Saturday.

Green Bellevue said, "Volunteers will plant ten trees that the Bellevue Tree Board received through the Free Trees for Fall Planting program. The program is a combined effort of the Nebraska Forest Service and the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum to provide trees for educational events and fall plantings."

“Thanks to the generosity of the Free Trees for Fall Planting, generations of people will enjoy the cleaner air and cooling shade that these trees will provide,” said Bellevue Tree Board President Joanne Langabee.

No RSVP is required and the event starts at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9.

The planting is part of a larger effort to fill the park with trees.

“We are hoping to eventually be able to line the roadway and walking path with a large diversity of trees,” she said. “This is only the beginning, and with donations from individuals and grants like this, our goal of lining the street and walkway will become a reality.”

