Volunteers carrying out Missouri River cleanup efforts this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A local nonprofit, along with about 160 volunteers, will be taking to boat and land this weekend along the Missouri River to help keep the metro beautiful.

The group Missouri River Relief (MMR) is holding the events along a 15-mile stretch of the Missouri River and said it will focus on “key locations in the downtown and surrounding area.”

Crews will start near Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, crews will move south to areas near the Manawa Bend.

Social distancing, PPE, hand sanitizer and limiting boat capacity will all be used in light of the pandemic.

The cleanup events will be carried out from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on all three days.

MMR said it has all the volunteers it needs at this time.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.