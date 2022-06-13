Volunteers hold clean-up event at Standing Bear Lake

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Local volunteers with the International WeLoveU Foundation held a clean-up event at Standing Bear Lake and its park area on Sunday.

"Through participating and the volunteering that we’re doing it helps the Earth more and more," Jenny Le, a volunteer said.

The cleanup event at the park is just one of many happening across the country, but it's also not the only one they’ve done in the area. A similar event held last fall in Council Bluffs collected 600 pounds of trash.

The worldwide foundation is focused on combating climate change, which they say has negative impacts that go directly against their mission.

"It affects the well-being of individuals and also the economic development of countries," Quinton Taylor, a volunteer said. "If we neglect it, it could be disastrous."

That is why they want to spread a message that small actions can make a big difference.

"The ultimate purpose is to change the world," Taylor said. "You know, we want to make the world a better place, but to do that we need to take small steps here and there."

Local nonprofit Keep Omaha Beautiful helped organize the event.

