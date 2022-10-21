Volunteers needed for metro-area Salvation Army Christmas Assistance registration events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A press release from Salvation Army announced it is looking for more volunteers for its Christmas Assistance registration events.

See the rest of the press release below:

For the first time in three years, The Salvation Army is resuming in-person registration for its Christmas Assistance (toy giveaway) programs. Starting November 1 and going through November 11, Christmas Assistance registration events will be taking place at various Salvation Army community centers around Omaha. Many volunteers will be needed to staff these events.

Specifically, we need welcoming-crew volunteers to greet families in need as they arrive at our community centers; plus, we need application-intake volunteers to work the check-in tables there, guide people through the application process, explain the various assistance-program options, and more. These sign-up events will be taking place as follows—and we need volunteers to staff each one:

Kroc Center (South) - 2825 Y St



Tuesday, November 1st

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 2nd

12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 3rd

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.



North Corps (North) - 2424 Pratt St



Friday, November 4th

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 5th

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Monday, November 7th

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.



Citadel Corps (Midtown) - 3737 Cuming St



Wednesday, November 9th

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 10th

12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 11th

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.



Each volunteer shift will be roughly three hours long. Good computer skills and typing skills will be a plus. Bilingual volunteers would be especially appreciated. Anyone interested in volunteering to help staff a Christmas Assistance sign-up event can call 402-898-6000 or go to salarmyvolunteers.com.

