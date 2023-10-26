Volunteers pack 1500 hygiene kits for OneWorld Community Health Centers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 1,500 personal hygiene kits are ready to give to neighbors who might not be able to buy their own.

150 volunteers from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska packed kits Wednesday morning — setting a record for the cause.

These essentials will go out through One World Community Health.

"It's exciting to know the impact we can have on our community of this,” said Kerry Kremke, vice president of Enterprise Risk, Information Security and Privacy at BCBS. “With a morning spent with a handful of volunteers, we can give to the community in a huge way."

Blue Cross Blue Shield's volunteer campaign is done through United Way of the Midlands.

