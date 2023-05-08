Volunteers participate in Lake Manawa Clean-Up Day

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Sunday volunteers made their way to Lake Manawa to help spruce the park up.

Around a dozen volunteers showed up for the Lake Manawa Clean-up Day.

The park hosts over 3 million visitors a year and unfortunately, those visitors bring trash and litter that needs to be cleaned up.

“I live here so it means a lot. We pick up trash year-round,” said Joni Elliff, a volunteer. “I kayak around the lake and clean the trash up; we have saved a lot of wildlife from the trash.”

The event was organized by The Friends of Lake Manawa. A group working to preserve and continuously improve Manawa State Park.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.