Volunteers preparing for 'Night To Shine' event giving prom experience to those with special needs in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Since 2018, the King of Kings church has held “Night to Shine,” taking part in a global event that gives kids and young adults with special needs a night they won't forget.

The event is run by the Tim Tebow Foundation. Over 700 churches across the U.S. and other countries participate, by holding a prom experience.

Lead Pastor Greg Griffith said events like this make everyone in the community feel welcome.

“Anyone who walks onto our campus knows that they're going to be loved,” said Griffith. “They're going to see the love of God and they're going to see the love of others.”

About 500 volunteers are involved in making sure everything is just right.

“It's really cool to hear some of the stories of the volunteers and why they're doing it,” said Lara Ray, director of Next Steps Community Engagement.

Volunteer Jan Grierson said all the hard work is truly worth it.

“It just makes your heart so happy to see these kids feel special,” she said. “They're enjoying themselves.”

The "Night to Shine" event happens Friday, Feb. 10 from 6-10 p.m. and pre-registration is required.

