Volunteers search for missing Glenwood woman

GLENWOOD, Iowa (KMTV) — Judy Krueger, 72, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Police say she walked away from her home. On Monday, volunteers met up at Glenwood Lake Park for an organized search in hopes of finding her.

"What makes me take part of my day is, I would want someone to do the same if I had a missing family member," Sarah Ibarra, a Glenwood resident, said.

Ibarra is one of the main organizers of the search. She's not related to Krueger, but wants to help a family in need in any way. People made their way to the trail near the Glenwood Resource Center. Authorities say Krueger, who has dementia, went missing another time and was found at the resource center.

"I also had a grandma and she had dementia. She would do some things she didn't know what she was doing. She didn't know who I was a lot of the times. To think of her to go missing and not be able to find her. Then the night comes and the day comes. It's just hard for me to sit here and think that someone else is going through that type of pain," she said.

Besides walking, people had ATV vehicles available for hard-to-reach areas on foot.

"We do have ATVs and we've been offered horses if we run into a heavy wooded area," she said.

The Mills County Sheriff's Office says it searched the proximity of where Krueger lives numerous times with their drones. The Iowa State Patrol, one of several law enforcement agencies helping in the search, flew their plane in search of Krueger.

Whatever tools are used for the search, Ibarra has one message: "If anyone has seen Judy other than the Mills County area, please keep an eye out for her."

