Volunteers take to the Old Market to Keep Omaha Beautiful

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Next week, the College World Series will be making a comeback. One group was busy today, making sure the downtown area looks its best when visitors come to our city.

Volunteers focused on the North Downtown area and the Old Market, picking up litter as a part of Keep Omaha Beautiful.

“We work with volunteers throughout the spring, summer and fall to do litter cleanups in all areas of the city. This is really a focused effort here in preparation for the College World Series,” said one organizer.

The summer can be a busy time for Keep Omaha Beautiful and their volunteers. The group to picks up trash in parks and trails across the city.

