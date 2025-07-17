Volunteers with Omaha Rapid Response packing trailer to help Texas flood victims

BLAIR, Neb. (KMTV) — It has been nearly two weeks since floods devastated communities in Texas, leaving over 130 people dead and over 100 still missing.

And in Blair, volunteers are loading up the trailer with supplies and tools to help out, just like they did when a tornado hit this area last year.



Omaha Rapid Response is waiting for the call, ready to send a team of about 12 to 15 people this weekend.

Once the team gets there, they will look for water damage, structural damage, and mold. They will assist with any needs of those impacted, especially those without a support system.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Gas cans, generators, shovels, rakes, and chainsaws.

"The chainsaws we are taking with us, we are going to put right here, and then what we do is we make sure the blades are sharpened, they are gas and oiled, and they are all ready to go," said Ken Gruber, president of Omaha Rapid Response.

Omaha Rapid Response, a faith-based organization made up of volunteers who respond to natural disasters locally and around the world, was hoping to get to Texas last week.

"We talked to a lot of our friends, a lot of first responders, some of our team leaders in Texas, and they said it is a madhouse down there right now, and actually a lot of the volunteers that self-deployed were getting in the way," Gruber said.

They are waiting for the call, ready to send a team of about 12 to 15 people this weekend.

"We are putting teams together, we are looking at all of our volunteers, like who has time off, you know, who is going to go what," Gruber said.

Dale Brown is a new volunteer for Omaha Rapid Response. Although he is not going on this trip, he's ready to help in the future.

"I couldn't imagine getting to do that. I mean, I think we exist, to; our purpose is to love people and to serve people. You know, we have two purposes in life: love God and love your neighbor, and this is a way of loving your neighbor," Brown said.

Once the team gets there, they will look for water damage, structural damage, and mold. They will assist with any needs of those impacted, especially those without a support system.

It is something Monika Philp can attest to after her home in Blair was hit by the tornado in 2024.

"People don't care what you say or what you did, but they'll never forget how you made them feel. Having someone be there and show up and say, 'Hey, you are not alone,' like you said, I think is so important and valuable," Philp said.

Building connections for continued support, as long as recovery might take.

Even if you can't go to Texas, there are still ways to get involved.

Omaha Rapid Response says they are always looking for volunteers, prayers, and donations. For more information, visit the Omaha Rapid Response website.