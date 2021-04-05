Voters in Omaha to head to polls for city primary election

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Voters in Omaha will head to the polls on Tuesday for city primary elections that will whittle down the field of those in the mayoral race.

Five candidates are vying for the post of mayor, while 29 candidates are seeking City Council seats. The top two candidates in each primary race advance to the May 11 general election.

Among those seeking the top spot of mayor is incumbent Jean Stothert, a Republican seeking her third term in office who leads the field in fundraising, with more than $380,000 cash on hand. Democratic challengers include Jasmine Harris, RJ Neary, Kimara Snipes, and Mark Gudgel.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.