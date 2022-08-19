W. Dale Clark library hosting final farewell before moving to temporary location

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — It's always hard to say goodbye.

But after serving the Omaha community for 45 years it's time to say goodbye to the W. Dale Clark Library.

“We are inviting everyone in our community to come in and say farewell to this space, we know this library has been around for 45 years. People have made good memories here, they have enjoyed the space and learned a lot in this space,” said Emily Getzschman, Marketing and Media relations manager for Omaha Public Libraries.

On Saturday, the W. Dale Clark library is hosting its final farewell before the library moves into a temporary location at 1410 Howard and it will be a day filled with fun activities for kids and their parents, including performances from Nebraska state poet Matt Mason and local artist Jessica Hanson.

“There is gonna be so much happening here on Saturday for kiddos. We have a story time that’s gonna be about moving to let them know we aren’t gone, just moving to another location. We will have a scavenger hunt for kids, an activity where people can write down their memories of this place. There are going to be tours of some of the behind-the-scenes areas that people haven’t seen before in the library. Some different memorabilia on display, different photos, and different articles,” said Getzschman.

It's a bittersweet moment for the library and its staff but they are hoping Saturday will be a proper sendoff for the Dale Clark and let its patrons know the library may be gone but it's not forgotten.

“So many of them remind us that yes, it's about this space but we get to take the memories with us when we go. So we know that yes, it's sad for some people, and change is hard, but we are excited because there will be new memories made in the new spaces. We know it's just our next step and we are making progress and looking forward to it,” said Getzchman.

The farewell party for the Dale Clark will kick off Saturday at 2 p.m. and run until 4 p.m.

