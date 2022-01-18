Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wahoo Elementary School closing for remainder of the week due to staffing issues

items.[0].image.alt
KMTV
File Photo: Wahoo Elementary
Wahoo Elementary
Posted at 4:58 PM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 17:58:43-05

WAHOO, Neb. (KMTV) — Wahoo Public Schools announced via Twitter that Wahoo Elementary will be closed for the rest of the week "due to an inability to sufficiently staff the building for the safety & education of the students."

However, the middle and high schools will remain open without any change to schedules.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018