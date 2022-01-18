Wahoo Elementary School closing for remainder of the week due to staffing issues

WAHOO, Neb. (KMTV) — Wahoo Public Schools announced via Twitter that Wahoo Elementary will be closed for the rest of the week "due to an inability to sufficiently staff the building for the safety & education of the students."

However, the middle and high schools will remain open without any change to schedules.

