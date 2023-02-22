Wahoo man killed in crash outside of Cedar Bluffs

CEDAR BLUFFS, Neb. (KMTV) — A Wahoo man has died after a crash in Saunders County.

Just before noon on Tuesday, a single-car crash was reported near County Road X and County Road 16 outside Cedar Bluffs.

Investigators believe 36-year-old Jedd Lofgren was driving a black Chevy pickup at around 10:30 p.m. on Monday when it left the road.

The truck hit a tree and flipped. Lofgren, the only person involved, died at the scene.

