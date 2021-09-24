Wahoo police officer arrested on charges of third-degree sexual assault of a child

WAHOO, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a news release from Wahoo Chief of Police Bruce Ferrell, a police officer was arrested for "alleged conduct unrelated to his employment with the Wahoo Police Department."

Court records show that Wahoo police officer, Sean Vilmont is charged with two counts of third-degree child sexual assault and one count of unlawful intrusion. The alleged victim is 13 years old.

The third count of unlawful intrusion is explained in court documents as the suspect "did knowingly and intentionally photograph, film or otherwise record an image or video of the intimate area of (the victim) without her knowledge or consent, and did so at a time when her intimate area was not generally visible to the public."

A complaint was filed against Vilmont in Dodge County by the Nebraska State Patrol in conjunction with the Nebraska Attorney General's office.

This is a developing story.

