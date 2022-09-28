Waka Flocka coming to Lincoln for Husker Hoops opening night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The annual "Opening Night with Husker Hoops" is this friday at UNL and has a last-minute line-up shift.

Don't worry the rosters for both the men's and women's teams are still intact.

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame of "No Hands" fame has replaced Est Gee as the closing performer.

The whole event is free at Pinnacle Bank Arena which will have a half-hour scrimmage by the Husker women and a half-hour practice by the men before the concert.

