Walk for Animals with Nebraska Humane Society this Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The biggest dog-friendly event in the metro is around the corner.

The Walk For Animals hosted by the Nebraska Humane Society raises money for animals in need.

Along with the walk, there's an adoption parade, silent auction and food.

Registration is open now.

“We're hoping that if people want to drop in and have a blast they can. If people obviously have raised money for us, they will surely be here with their pets and it's a great fall day on the meadow to just enjoy with your dog, with your friends,” said Pam Wiese, vice president of public relations and marketing.

The event starts Sunday morning at 11 a.m. at the NHS Meadow near 90th and Fort Streets.

Just raise $10 to get in the door and $75 to earn an official walk t-shirt.

