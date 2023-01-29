Walk for Life held at Nebraska Capitol and UNL

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Opponents of abortion took to the streets in front of the capitol Saturday for the annual Walk for Life, the first event since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer.

The annual event started with a march at the capitol attended by several notable state leaders including Gov. Jim Pillen before moving to the UNL Student Union for anti-abortion presentations given by a number of different speakers.

“It’s really invigorating. Ever since giving birth to my son, I’m even more motivated to create a world that celebrates all life pre-born and born,” said an attendee. “As a mother who was well supported in my pregnancy, even I had nerves and doubts and that’s ok it’s normal for people to feel that.”

In addition to being the first Walk for Life since Roe v. Wade was overturned, it was also the 50th anniversary of the event here in Nebraska.

