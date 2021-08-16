Walk the plank at Bellevue Berry Farm’s Midwest Pirate Fest

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — If pirate-talk be something ye seek, a festival happening at the Bellevue Berry Farm might interest ye.

According to a release from organizers, Midwest Pirate Fest will be held Aug. 28 and 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the farm grounds.

The cost for tickets is $10 for adults and $7 for children ages 12 and under. Children two years of age and younger get in for free.

For more information, visit the festival’s Facebook page or website .

Read the full release below:

Hoist the main sail and man the cannons! August 28th and 29th sees the swashbucklin’ Midwest Pirate Fest return to the Bellevue Berry Farm!



This year’s festival is sure to amaze landlubbers far and wide with everything from bird shows to buccaneers! This year’s theme, Fowl Adventures, hints at the featured act for 2021: the Raptor’s Keep, a swooping and high-flying raptor review and bird show. Owls, hawks and other birds of prey will dazzle onlookers in multiple shows each festival day!



Two very different scavenger seek-and-finds will be set up throughout the festival grounds. One fun and playful for the whole family while the other will take some time and careful thought! Plus, what pirate festival would be complete without a real treasure hunt? A carefully crafted message will be ready each day at 2:00pm in front of the pirate ship giving you clues to find the $100 treasure.



Thirsty for more, matey? There are always five stages of unique performances, an interactive pirate ship, sword play, dozens of costumed pirate performers, rum tasting, savory vittles, and artisan vendors offering their wares. Kids are always welcome and there’s lots for them to do! Nebraska’s largest pirate festival is surely fun for all ages!



For some, it’s the Pirate’s Life! For others, check out the offices of the Royal British Navy. Perhaps you have what it takes to sail in the Royal Fleet?



Admission to the Midwest Pirate Fest, August 28th and 29th, 10am until 6pm, is $10 for adults and $7 for kids 12 or under. Tots aged two and younger are free. Fans can avoid the lines and purchase advance tickets at MWPirateFest.com and Facebook.com/MidwestPirateFest



Tickets are $2 more at the door!



